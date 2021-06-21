Mississippi police: Dead body found on I-55 frontage road. Victim shot, run over by vehicle.
Published 6:30 am Monday, June 21, 2021
Mississippi police are investigating after finding the dead body of a man who had been shot and run over by a vehicle on an interstate frontage road.
Early Sunday morning Jackson police found the body of Denzel Collins, 34, in the street on I-55 E. Frontage Rd. between McDowell and Daniel Lake in Jackson.
Collins reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds to the body and had been run over by a vehicle.
Jackson police have not identified any suspects.