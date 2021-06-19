Mississippi police seek public’s help after two people shot in legs from drive-by shooting

Police in one Mississippi city are seeking the public’s help in a drive-by shooting that left two people injured in the front of their home.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said that shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Phoenix Collins, 25, was in front of her home with 27-year-old Everett Cameron Jr. who was visiting at the time.

A vehicle pulled into the yard and several shots were fired from the car. Both Phoenix Collins and Cameron were struck in the lower leg area.

“We are asking the community and everyone to help us gain some information on this situation,” Chief Collins said.