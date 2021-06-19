Adult, teen charged after reportedly shooting up vehicle as driver pulls up into driveway

Two people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged after police say they drove up and fired multiple rounds into an occupied vehicle.

Kermit Dwayne Sartin, 16, and Anthony Tyrone Smith, 20, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Sartin was charged as an adult.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said that at 12:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, a vehicle drove by a home on Carter Road in Brookhaven and shots were fired into another vehicle as the occupants pulled into the yard.

Both Sartin and Smith were booked into Lincoln County Jail and are being held without bond, the chief said. More arrests are pending in this case.

“I urge the parents to help us with your kids,” Chief Collins said. “We’re going to keep doing the best that we can.”