Adult, teen charged after reportedly shooting up vehicle as driver pulls up into driveway

Published 7:53 am Saturday, June 19, 2021

By Daily Leader Staff

Two people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged after police say they drove up and fired multiple rounds into an occupied vehicle.

Kermit Dwayne Sartin, 16, and Anthony Tyrone Smith, 20, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Sartin was charged as an adult.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said that at 12:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, a vehicle drove by a home on Carter Road in Brookhaven and shots were fired into another vehicle as the occupants pulled into the yard.

Both Sartin and Smith were booked into Lincoln County Jail and are being held without bond, the chief said. More arrests are pending in this case.

“I urge the parents to help us with your kids,” Chief Collins said. “We’re going to keep doing the best that we can.”

More News

Teenage girl reportedly stabbed boy to death in basketball game dispute. Mother, aunt could have stopped child, but didn’t, officers say

Adult, teen charged after reportedly shooting up vehicle as driver pulls up into driveway

Mississippi police seek public’s help after two people shot in legs from drive-by shooting

Doctor accused of running pill mill in Mississippi pleads to misdemeanor

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required