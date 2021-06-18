Mississippi man, teen charged with committing two drive-by shootings

Brookhaven police are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred Thursday and Friday.

Around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Phoenix Collins, 25, was in front of her home with 27-year-old Everett Cameron Jr. who was visiting at the time, said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins.

A vehicle pulled into the yard and several shots were fired from the car. Both Phoenix Collins and Cameron were struck in the lower leg area.

“We are asking the community and everyone to help us gain some information on this situation,” Chief Collins said.

At 12:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, a vehicle drove by a home on Carter Road and shots were fired into another vehicle as the occupants pulled into the yard.

Kermit Dwayne Sartin, 16, and Anthony Tyrone Smith, 20, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Sartin was charged as an adult.

Both Sartin and Smith were booked into Lincoln County Jail and are being held without bond, the chief said. More arrests are pending in this case.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

“I urge the parents to help us with your kids,” Chief Collins said. “We’re going to keep doing the best that we can.”