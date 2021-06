Mississippi homeowner shoots reported burglar he found inside his house

A Mississippi man who broke into a house Thursday morning was shot after the homeowner caught him inside.

Vicksburg police spokesman Lt. Johnnie Edwards the suspect suffered one single gunshot wound to the forearm and did not have life threatening injuries. Edwards said the man was being treated for his wounds at Merit Health River Region.

His name has not been released because he has not been officially charged in the case. Edwards said he would be charged with burglary once he is released from the hospital.

Edwards said the homeowner came home, found the man inside and attempted to hold him at gunpoint until police arrived. When the man made a “threatening” gesture toward the homeowner, she shot him, wounding him in the arm.

The man left the house through a window and ran to the nearby River City Rescue Mission, 3705 Washington St., where he was later taken into custody by police.

Based on accounts of the incident, he said, the homeowner will not be charged based on the castle doctrine.

Edwards said officers do not know if the man was staying at the mission. The case remains under investigation.