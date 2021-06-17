Woman dies after she reportedly drove wrong way on Mississippi interstate, collided with large RV

A woman who was reportedly driving in the wrong direction on the interstate has died from the injuries she suffered when her SUV collided with another vehicle.

On 12 Jun 21, at 5: 30 a.m. a witness called 911 and advised they observed a vehicle on I-10 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel.

Officials with the Biloxi Police Department say the witness further advised that the vehicle was involved in a crash east of mile marker 41 (near Shriner’s Blvd.). The SUV reportedly collided head-on with a large RV.

Biloxi police located the crash and called in traffic investigators to handle the scene.