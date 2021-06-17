Mississippi police: Man shot twice on interstate Thursday morning
Mississippi police say a man was shot twice while driving on the interstate Thursday morning.
Jackson news sources report that police are investigating the shooting after the man drove himself to a local hospital.
The man was reportedly shot twice while driving on I-20 West near Mississippi Highway 18. A passenger who was reportedly in the car at the time of the shootings was not injured.
Police are looking for a light-colored Jeep that was reportedly involved in the incident.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).