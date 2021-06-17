Man sleeping on railroad tracks seriously injured by train

Published 1:24 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

By The Associated Press

A man on the Mississippi coast faces serious injures after being hit by a train Wednesday night while he was sleeping on the tracks.

WLOX-TV reports that the 63-year-old was hit at 9:15 p.m. on the railroad tracks in Pascagoula.

One of the man’s arms and both of his legs were severed, police told the television station. Officers applied tourniquets and the man was transported the man to Singing River Hospital. He was later airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

The man’s name has not been released. Police are still investigating, but say it appears the man was asleep on the tracks when the incident occurred.

