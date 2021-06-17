Family: Elderly Mississippi man forced to live in hotel after bus crashes into his house

An elderly Mississippi man has been forced to sleep in a hotel room for more than 30 days after a school bus ran into his house.

WTOK News in Meridian reports that the house remains in the same condition it was in after a Meridan school bus crashed in the house on 15th Street on May 14.

The bus crash left the house covered in debris. The man’s car is still covered after the garage collapsed and parts of the school bus remain on the property.

Family members of the 85-year-old man who was living in the house say the crash and resulting damage has so impacted the health of their father that he had to be hospitalized at one point.

The family said their father had spent over $4,000 in hotel costs and that the school district had only paid for 8 nights at a hotel.

An attorney for the Meridian Public School District reportedly made an offer to help pay for the damages soon after the crash, but family members said the offer was premature because they did not know the extent of the damages and had not even contacted a contractor for an estimate.