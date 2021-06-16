Officials: Mississippi boy killed after vehicle involved in crash veers off roadway, runs over teen

Published 7:35 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials say a 13-year-old was killed after a vehicle hit a car and then ran off into the grass and ran over the boy in Morton Tuesday.

WLBT News reports, Geran Rae Rojas, 35, has been charged with driving without a license, having no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Morton Police Department officials say Rojas was driving when his vehicle struck another vehicle and then veered off the roadway into the grass, hitting the 13-year-old.

The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a nearby church.

 

