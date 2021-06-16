New coronavirus cases in Mississippi remain stubbornly stable, state reports
Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to hover at approximately the same level as it has for the last few weeks, the latest data released Wednesday from the state indicates.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 83 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.
The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,511.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,368.
Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.
And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated,
the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 118 on Wednesday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 118 with Wednesday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3058
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3242
|72
|130
|20
|Amite
|1262
|42
|57
|9
|Attala
|2150
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1023
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4836
|133
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1740
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1223
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2105
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|791
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1031
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1789
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1877
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2984
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2996
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2672
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22267
|267
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7824
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|850
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2520
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1318
|33
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2640
|87
|154
|32 *
|Hancock
|3864
|87
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18401
|317
|490
|70
|Hinds
|20657
|421
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1903
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3050
|78
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13681
|248
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2221
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|662
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1080
|33
|9
|1
|Jones
|8458
|167
|220
|42
|Kemper
|966
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6303
|121
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6340
|88
|53
|12 *
|Lauderdale
|7257
|242
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1310
|24
|27
|2
|Leake
|2717
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10052
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3515
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4008
|112
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6501
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10239
|224
|379
|69
|Marion
|2712
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4572
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4155
|135
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1286
|43
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4059
|179
|203
|59
|Newton
|2486
|63
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1280
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4660
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4665
|110
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4600
|147
|194
|38
|Perry
|1267
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3368
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4250
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2836
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|819
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13868
|282
|393
|61
|Scott
|3197
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|509
|17
|44
|8
|Simpson
|2981
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1640
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1874
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3393
|91
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1800
|41
|50
|7
|Tate
|3423
|86
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2918
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2312
|68
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1080
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4156
|77
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1353
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4440
|121
|169
|37
|Washington
|5419
|136
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2644
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1150
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|694
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2299
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1678
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3141
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|319,511
|7,368
|10,499
|1,984
* Note: One long-term care facility death in Grenada County and one in Lamar County have been removed after further case investigation.