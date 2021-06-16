New coronavirus cases in Mississippi remain stubbornly stable, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to hover at approximately the same level as it has for the last few weeks, the latest data released Wednesday from the state indicates.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 83 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,511.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,368.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated,

the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 118 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 118 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3058 86 83 16 Alcorn 3242 72 130 20 Amite 1262 42 57 9 Attala 2150 73 175 36 Benton 1023 25 46 10 Bolivar 4836 133 236 33 Calhoun 1740 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2105 59 60 15 Choctaw 791 18 2 0 Claiborne 1031 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1877 54 38 5 Coahoma 2984 84 129 12 Copiah 2996 66 83 11 Covington 2672 83 139 39 De Soto 22267 267 113 24 Forrest 7824 153 244 52 Franklin 850 23 40 4 George 2520 51 59 8 Greene 1318 33 53 6 Grenada 2640 87 154 32 * Hancock 3864 87 69 14 Harrison 18401 317 490 70 Hinds 20657 421 805 131 Holmes 1903 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3050 78 135 24 Jackson 13681 248 241 35 Jasper 2221 48 43 2 Jefferson 662 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1080 33 9 1 Jones 8458 167 220 42 Kemper 966 29 44 9 Lafayette 6303 121 187 55 Lamar 6340 88 53 12 * Lauderdale 7257 242 443 101 Lawrence 1310 24 27 2 Leake 2717 74 92 16 Lee 10052 176 222 42 Leflore 3515 125 236 52 Lincoln 4008 112 197 40 Lowndes 6501 150 258 63 Madison 10239 224 379 69 Marion 2712 80 158 24 Marshall 4572 105 65 15 Monroe 4155 135 190 55 Montgomery 1286 43 54 9 Neshoba 4059 179 203 59 Newton 2486 63 87 15 Noxubee 1280 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4660 98 222 36 Panola 4665 110 104 15 Pearl River 4600 147 194 38 Perry 1267 38 21 8 Pike 3368 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4250 73 86 13 Prentiss 2836 61 99 15 Quitman 819 16 0 0 Rankin 13868 282 393 61 Scott 3197 74 115 18 Sharkey 509 17 44 8 Simpson 2981 89 158 20 Smith 1640 34 68 8 Stone 1874 33 85 14 Sunflower 3393 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1800 41 50 7 Tate 3423 86 80 19 Tippah 2918 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2312 68 102 27 Tunica 1080 27 18 2 Union 4156 77 131 23 Walthall 1353 47 69 13 Warren 4440 121 169 37 Washington 5419 136 190 39 Wayne 2644 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 694 32 25 5 Winston 2299 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1678 40 82 22 Yazoo 3141 71 141 18 Total 319,511 7,368 10,499 1,984