Ex-school bus driver pleads guilty in child pornography case

A former Jackson Public School band volunteer and bus driver has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, authorities said.

Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, took young girls to his Ridgeland apartment and recorded himself engaging in sexual conduct with them, court documents state.

Jackson pleaded guilty this week to three counts of producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

His sentencing is set for Sept. 30, WAPT-TV reported. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.