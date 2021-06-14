Tupelo dog wins Best of Breed award at Westminster Dog Show

A Tupelo dog was named best of his breed at the Westminster Dog Show this weekend.

George, a 3-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, took home the Best of Breed award in the Bernese Mountain Dog division in the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

George is co-owned by Kathy Cook of Tupelo and Lisa Gallizzo of New Jersey.

George competed against 31 other Bernese Mountain Dogs to take the ribbon. He then competed for the Working Group ribbon against other breeds in that group. The Working Group was won by a Samoyed. Wasabi, a Pekingese that won the Toy Group, was selected Westminster’s Best in Show.

According to the American Kennel Club, Working Group dogs like George are large, strong and intelligent, allowing them to perform tasks such as guarding property, pulling sleds and performing water rescues.

More than 2,500 dogs from over 200 breeds in seven groups competed this year for the top prize.