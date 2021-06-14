Police investigating shooting death in parking lot of Mississippi auto parts store

Officials are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a Mississippi auto parts Monday morning.

Gulfport police reported on social media that police were investigating a shooting in the 15000 block of Dedeaux Road.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has been called to the scene.

Reports are that an argument between two men outside the front door of the auto parts store turned deadly when one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police are currently searching for the shooting suspect, who has been described as a Black male, 5-foot 10-inches tall with close-cut hair, white tank top and dark shorts.

Anyone with information should call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-87-5898