Mississippi’s coronavirus new case averages slightly lower, state reports

Published 11:35 am Monday, June 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus dropped slightly with the latest data released from the state on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 266 new cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,381.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,354.

Through Monday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated,

the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 123 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 119 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3048 85 83 16
Alcorn 3241 72 130 20
Amite 1261 42 57 9
Attala 2150 73 175 36
Benton 1023 25 46 10
Bolivar 4835 133 235 33
Calhoun 1740 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2104 59 60 15
Choctaw 790 18 2 0
Claiborne 1030 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1875 54 38 5
Coahoma 2983 83 129 12
Copiah 2997 66 83 11
Covington 2670 83 139 39
De Soto 22264 265 113 24
Forrest 7821 153 244 52
Franklin 850 23 40 4
George 2519 51 59 8
Greene 1318 33 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 155 33
Hancock 3860 87 69 14
Harrison 18381 316 490 70
Hinds 20634 421 805 131
Holmes 1903 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3050 77 135 23
Jackson 13677 248 241 35
Jasper 2221 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1078 33 9 1
Jones 8458 167 220 42
Kemper 966 28 44 9
Lafayette 6298 120 187 55
Lamar 6336 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7257 242 443 101
Lawrence 1310 24 27 2
Leake 2717 74 92 16
Lee 10050 176 222 42
Leflore 3515 125 236 52
Lincoln 4007 111 197 40
Lowndes 6498 149 258 63
Madison 10234 224 369 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4572 105 65 15
Monroe 4155 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4059 179 203 59
Newton 2485 63 88 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4660 98 222 36
Panola 4663 110 104 15
Pearl River 4597 146 190 37
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3366 110 135 36
Pontotoc 4249 73 86 13
Prentiss 2835 61 99 15
Quitman 818 16 0 0
Rankin 13862 282 392 61
Scott 3193 74 115 18
Sharkey 509 17 43 8
Simpson 2981 89 158 20
Smith 1640 34 68 8
Stone 1874 33 85 14
Sunflower 3393 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1800 41 50 7
Tate 3423 86 80 19
Tippah 2915 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2312 67 102 27
Tunica 1080 27 18 2
Union 4155 76 131 23
Walthall 1352 47 69 13
Warren 4440 121 170 37
Washington 5418 136 190 39
Wayne 2644 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 693 32 25 5
Winston 2299 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1678 40 82 22
Yazoo 3141 71 141 18
Total 319,381 7,354 10,487 1,984

 

 

 

More News

