Mississippi man arrested on sexual battery charges at business

Published 12:52 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man faces charges of sexual battery after officers responded to a call at an Oxford business Friday.

On June 11, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square in reference to a sexual battery incident.

The suspect, identified as Duane Kelley, 43, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, according to OPD.

Kelley was issued a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

