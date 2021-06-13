Police from Mississippi’s capital city investigating 63rd homicide of year
Published 7:24 am Sunday, June 13, 2021
Nearing the halfway point of 2021, police in Mississippi’s capital city are investigating the 63rd homicide of the year.
WLBT News reports that Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened in West Jackson early Sunday morning.
JOD has not released any details of the incident.
The Hinds County Coroner’s Office reports that the incident occurred at the intersection of Valley and West Capitol streets.