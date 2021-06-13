Mississippi teen charged after fatal shooting over Nike Jordan shoes

Published 10:35 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen was killed and another in jail after a dispute over a pair of Nike Jordans shoes.

Gulfport police say Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 16, was initially arrested on a charge of committing a drive-by shooting, but that charges are likely to change after the shooting victim died.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on 29th Street in Gulfport.

Investigators said Hanzy fired a gun multiple times from a car, striking a 16-year-old boy who later died from his wounds.

The shooting, police said, stemmed from an earlier fight over a pair of Nike Jordan athletic shoes.

