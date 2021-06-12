Mississippi cousins found guilty in separate murders. One shot uncle in back of head with shotgun.

Two Mississippi cousins were found guilty in two separate murder investigations.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Floyd Lawrence Jr., 18, and Tremarrion “Lucky” Mealey were both found guilty in two shootings in Wilkinson County.

Lawrence was found guilty of second-degree murder, stemming from the May 2019 death of 24-year-old LaKendris Chisolm. Lawrence was 16 years old when he shot Chisolm in front of a local daycare.

Mealey was also found guilty of second-degree murder in a separate murder case from 2019. Mealey was found guilty after he shot and killed his uncle, John Sanders in the back of the head with a 12 gauge shotgun. Mealey was 19 at the time of the shooting.

District Attorney Shameca Collins told WLBT that she is “glad to bring justice to the families of the victims…”