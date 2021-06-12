Investigation leads to arrest of Mississippi man in connection with wife’s death

Published 7:16 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his wife, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 11 at approximately 12:15 p.m., deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 204 Spring Lake Cove for a welfare concern.

Upon arrival and at the completion of an investigation, deputies arrested David Lee Swims, Jr., 41, for murder. The victim was identifed as Swims’s wife, Anteeatta Archie Swims, 36.

Swims is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center and was issued a bond of $100,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s department asks for anyone with any information pertaining to the incident to call 662-234-6421

