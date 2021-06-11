Second suspect charged in murder of Mississippi man killed in Facebook sale scheme

Published 10:33 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Mississippi man who traveled across the state to buy an ATV but was later found dead.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March announced that U.S. Marshals arrested Montavious Landfair on Friday.

He’s accused of killing Kyle Craig, who traveled from Ocean Springs to Holmes County to buy an ATV he saw listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. After he went to purchase the ATV, his family reported him missing.

Landfair was the second suspect arrested in the case. Darius Erving was arrested on Monday and charged in Craig’s death.

Investigators believe the pair robbed Craig because they knew he had a large sum of cash on him to purchase the ATV.

