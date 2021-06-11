Number of new coronavirus cases jumps in Mississippi, state reports

Published 10:10 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus jumped Friday sending the weekly average to a nearly two-week high, as the state released the latest data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 236 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 319,115.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,353.

Through Friday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 132 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 122 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3047 85 83 16
Alcorn 3232 72 130 20
Amite 1259 42 57 9
Attala 2149 73 175 36
Benton 1022 25 46 10
Bolivar 4833 133 235 33
Calhoun 1737 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2104 59 60 15
Choctaw 790 18 2 0
Claiborne 1029 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1874 54 38 5
Coahoma 2982 83 129 12
Copiah 2996 66 83 11
Covington 2666 83 139 39
De Soto 22246 264 113 24
Forrest 7810 153 244 52
Franklin 849 23 40 4
George 2518 51 59 8
Greene 1316 33 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 155 33
Hancock 3851 87 69 14
Harrison 18342 316 490 70
Hinds 20612 421 805 131
Holmes 1903 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3047 77 135 23
Jackson 13666 248 241 35
Jasper 2220 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1076 33 9 1
Jones 8452 167 220 42
Kemper 966 28 44 9
Lafayette 6295 120 187 55
Lamar 6322 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7253 242 443 101
Lawrence 1310 24 27 2
Leake 2716 74 92 16
Lee 10050 176 222 42
Leflore 3514 125 236 52
Lincoln 4007 111 197 40
Lowndes 6488 149 258 63
Madison 10213 224 369 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4571 105 65 15
Monroe 4154 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4059 179 203 59
Newton 2485 63 88 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4658 98 222 36
Panola 4659 110 104 15
Pearl River 4591 146 190 37
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3366 110 135 36
Pontotoc 4245 73 86 13
Prentiss 2833 61 99 15
Quitman 818 16 0 0
Rankin 13855 282 392 61
Scott 3192 74 115 18
Sharkey 508 17 43 8
Simpson 2978 89 158 20
Smith 1640 34 68 8
Stone 1872 33 85 14
Sunflower 3393 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1799 41 50 7
Tate 3423 86 80 19
Tippah 2911 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2308 67 102 27
Tunica 1079 27 18 2
Union 4155 76 131 23
Walthall 1351 47 69 13
Warren 4436 121 170 37
Washington 5412 136 190 39
Wayne 2644 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 693 32 25 5
Winston 2298 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1677 40 82 22
Yazoo 3139 71 141 18
Total 319,115 7,353 10,487 1,984

 

 

