Mississippi woman said she fled men in ski masks after near carjacking

A Mississippi woman says she and her son were near victims of a carjacking when her car was rear-ended by another car filled with men wearing ski masks early Thursday morning.

WREG in Memphis reports that Lily Graham of Desoto County was driving home with her son at 1 a.m. Thursday when she noticed her car was being followed.

When she came to a stop, Graham said the car that was following her didn’t and ran into the back of her car. Graham said her son then saw three men wearing ski masks get out of the car and approach their vehicle.

Fearing that the men had guns, Graham said she then sped away while calling police to report the incident.

Police believe the same men responsible for attempting to rob Graham, were also connected to two other incidents in North Mississippi and the Memphis area.

Southaven Police are investigating the report of a stolen truck at a local gas station that occurred Thursday morning. Later that day, Bartlett, Tennessee, Police arrested a person in connection with an armed carjacking who they believe may be connected to the attempted robbery of Graham and her son earlier in the day.