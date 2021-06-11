MIssissippi woman dies on Florida interstate. Troopers looking for semi-truck driver that played role in wreck.

A Mississippi woman died in a wreck on the Florida interstate and troopers are looking for information about a semi-truck that may have played a role in the crash.

Two other people were seriously injured in the wreck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck on I-10 near mile marker 1-25 near Panama City according to WMBB News.

The wreck reportedly occurred at about 10 a.m.

Witnesses say a semi-truck moved into the path of the SUV driven by the Mississippi woman. The driver of the SUV reportedly tried to avoid being hit by the truck and ran off the road into a grassy area and eventually into a bridge pillar under an overpass.

Anyone with information about this crash or the whereabouts of the semi-truck is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.

The name of the woman has not been released.