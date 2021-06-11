Man accused of killing Mississippi deputy in 2020 pleads not guilty to capital murder

Published 4:44 am Friday, June 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A man accused of overpowering and killing a Mississippi deputy with his service weapon in 2020 has pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

Joaquin Blackwell, 22, pleaded not guilty in a Bay Springs courtroom Thursday.

Blackwell is accused of killing Simpson County deputy James Blair on June 12, 2020, as he was being transported as an inmate from a mental evaluation.

Blackwell then led police on a manhunt and was found hiding the next day not far from where he escaped.

A trial has been set for Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Blackwell will be held without bond until his court appearance.

More News

84-year-old Mississippi veteran receives high school diploma

Were you a couch potato or stud spud? Report shows where Mississippi ranked for home exercise during pandemic

After more than 20 hour standoff with police, suspect found dead in Mississippi home

Mississippi woman said she fled men in ski masks after near carjacking

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required