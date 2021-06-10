New coronavirus cases remain stable, Mississippi health officials report

Published 5:57 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus remained stable Thursday as the state released the latest data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 194 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,879.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,348.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly 119 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 115 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3045 85 83 16
Alcorn 3227 72 130 20
Amite 1257 42 57 9
Attala 2149 73 175 36
Benton 1022 25 46 10
Bolivar 4831 133 235 33
Calhoun 1734 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2103 59 60 15
Choctaw 790 18 2 0
Claiborne 1029 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1869 54 38 5
Coahoma 2982 82 129 12
Copiah 2994 66 83 11
Covington 2665 83 139 39
De Soto 22217 264 113 24
Forrest 7806 153 244 52
Franklin 849 23 40 4
George 2517 51 59 8
Greene 1315 33 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 155 33
Hancock 3845 87 69 14
Harrison 18296 316 490 70
Hinds 20596 419 805 131
Holmes 1903 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3047 77 135 23
Jackson 13649 248 241 35
Jasper 2218 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1074 33 9 1
Jones 8448 167 220 42
Kemper 966 28 44 9
Lafayette 6294 120 187 55
Lamar 6316 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7253 242 443 101
Lawrence 1310 24 27 2
Leake 2716 74 92 16
Lee 10051 176 222 42
Leflore 3513 125 236 52
Lincoln 4005 111 197 40
Lowndes 6486 149 258 63
Madison 10211 224 369 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4568 105 65 15
Monroe 4151 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4059 179 203 59
Newton 2483 63 88 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4658 98 222 36
Panola 4658 110 104 15
Pearl River 4582 146 190 37
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3365 109 135 36
Pontotoc 4244 73 86 13
Prentiss 2830 60 99 15
Quitman 817 16 0 0
Rankin 13837 282 392 61
Scott 3190 74 115 18
Sharkey 508 17 43 8
Simpson 2978 89 158 20
Smith 1640 34 68 8
Stone 1870 33 85 14
Sunflower 3392 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1798 41 50 7
Tate 3421 86 80 19
Tippah 2910 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2306 67 102 27
Tunica 1079 27 18 2
Union 4153 76 131 23
Walthall 1351 47 69 13
Warren 4434 121 170 37
Washington 5405 136 190 39
Wayne 2643 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 692 32 25 5
Winston 2297 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1676 40 82 22
Yazoo 3135 71 141 18
Total 318,879 7,348 10,487 1,984

 

More News

New coronavirus cases remain stable, Mississippi health officials report

Community rallies to help Mississippi tow truck operator, son-in-law in horrific traffic accident

Skeleton found in Mississippi swamp 30 years ago finally identified through DNA analysis

For second time in two weeks, construction equipment used as way to break into Mississippi stores

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required