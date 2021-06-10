New coronavirus cases remain stable, Mississippi health officials report

Mississippi’s new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus remained stable Thursday as the state released the latest data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 194 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,879.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,348.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly 119 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 115 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.