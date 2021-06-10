Mississippi corrections officer arrested, accused of smuggling meth into prison

Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators on Wednesday arrested an MDOC corrections officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, on charges related to alleged introduction and possession of contraband in the facility.

MDOC investigators arrested Correctional officer Brenda Denise Hicks of Morton on Wednesday, June 9, at CMCF on charges of introducing contraband in the form of methamphetamine, possession of illegal contraband in the form of methamphetamine, trafficking contraband in the form of methamphetamine, and extortion.

Investigations are ongoing by the Mississippi Department of Corrections to make prisons safer by cracking down on the flow of contraband such as drugs, cellphones and other illegal items to inmates.