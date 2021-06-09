You may be surprised by this list of the best places to retire in Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

Best counties to retire to in Mississippi

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Mississippi using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Mississippi.

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yalobusha County

– Population: 12,367

– Median home value: $79,700 (70% own)

– Median rent: $665 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $41,464

– Top places to live: Water Valley (B-), Coffeeville (C+), Oakland (C-)

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lowndes County

– Population: 59,150

– Median home value: $134,200 (64% own)

– Median rent: $805 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $50,441

– Top places to live: New Hope (A-), Columbus (C+), Caledonia (B+)

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#23. DeSoto County

– Population: 178,975

– Median home value: $168,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,057 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $67,038

– Top places to live: Olive Branch (A-), Hernando (A-), Southaven (A-)

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Stone County

– Population: 18,276

– Median home value: $112,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $680 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $45,483

– Top places to live: Wiggins (B)

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#21. Forrest County

– Population: 75,224

– Median home value: $122,700 (55% own)

– Median rent: $773 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $39,840

– Top places to live: Petal (A), Hattiesburg (B+), Glendale (C+)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Simpson County

– Population: 26,888

– Median home value: $87,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $660 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $43,850

– Top places to live: Magee (C+), D’Lo (B-), Mendenhall (B-)

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lauderdale County

– Population: 76,279

– Median home value: $96,300 (64% own)

– Median rent: $752 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $42,534

– Top places to live: Marion (B), Nellieburg (B-), Meridian (C+)

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grenada County

– Population: 21,088

– Median home value: $105,000 (64% own)

– Median rent: $682 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $40,122

– Top places to live: Grenada (B), Holcomb (B), Elliott (B-)

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pearl River County

– Population: 55,219

– Median home value: $138,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $765 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $46,901

– Top places to live: Hide-A-Way Lake (B), Nicholson (C+), Picayune (C+)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Monroe County

– Population: 35,673

– Median home value: $91,700 (74% own)

– Median rent: $618 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $42,354

– Top places to live: Amory (B), Aberdeen (B-), Hatley (B)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tishomingo County

– Population: 19,441

– Median home value: $88,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $564 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $37,681

– Top places to live: Golden (B), Belmont (B-), Tishomingo (B-)

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Choctaw County

– Population: 8,277

– Median home value: $81,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $556 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $36,777

– Top places to live: French Camp (B), Ackerman (B), Weir (C+)

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hancock County

– Population: 46,961

– Median home value: $147,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $850 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $48,119

– Top places to live: Diamondhead (B+), Waveland (B), Bay St. Louis (B)

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jackson County

– Population: 142,376

– Median home value: $135,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $879 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $51,657

– Top places to live: Ocean Springs (A), Gulf Hills (A), Gulf Park Estates (A)

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Montgomery County

– Population: 10,068

– Median home value: $84,800 (69% own)

– Median rent: $554 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $39,840

– Top places to live: Winona (B), Kilmichael (B-), Duck Hill (B-)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lee County

– Population: 85,072

– Median home value: $133,700 (68% own)

– Median rent: $752 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $50,559

– Top places to live: Tupelo (A), Saltillo (B+), Shannon (C+)

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Winston County

– Population: 18,229

– Median home value: $84,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $697 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $34,724

– Top places to live: Louisville (B-)

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Harrison County

– Population: 204,502

– Median home value: $150,500 (57% own)

– Median rent: $895 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $47,894

– Top places to live: Biloxi (A-), Pass Christian (A-), Long Beach (B+)

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Madison County

– Population: 104,562

– Median home value: $219,700 (72% own)

– Median rent: $940 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $71,824

– Top places to live: Madison (A+), Ridgeland (A+), Canton (C)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rankin County

– Population: 152,677

– Median home value: $162,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $983 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $65,996

– Top places to live: Flowood (A), Brandon (A), Pearl (A-)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jasper County

– Population: 16,505

– Median home value: $79,000 (85% own)

– Median rent: $578 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $35,872

– Top places to live: Bay Springs (B), Louin (B), Montrose (B)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alcorn County

– Population: 37,090

– Median home value: $102,700 (69% own)

– Median rent: $617 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $42,086

– Top places to live: Corinth (B), Farmington (B-), Glen (B)

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lamar County

– Population: 61,969

– Median home value: $177,700 (67% own)

– Median rent: $927 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $60,328

– Top places to live: West Hattiesburg (A), Arnold Line (A-), Sumrall (A-)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clarke County

– Population: 15,770

– Median home value: $84,900 (83% own)

– Median rent: $669 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $43,207

– Top places to live: Quitman (B+), Enterprise (B), Stonewall (C+)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Attala County

– Population: 18,437

– Median home value: $80,700 (72% own)

– Median rent: $510 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $33,767

– Top places to live: Kosciusko (B-), Ethel (B-), Sallis (B-)