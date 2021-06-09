Three charged in gruesome murders of Quitman County couple

The suspect who led police officers on a manhunt for weeks has been charged, along with two other suspects, in the gruesome deaths of a missing Quitman County couple whose bodies were reportedly dismembered.

Will Polk and April Jones have been missing since October 2019.

Keith Coleman Jr. was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of dismemberment of a body.

Jayme L Tubbs of Water Valley received the same charges.

A third suspect, Dezimond Ray “Cutthroat” Brown, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said Coleman plotted, killed and dismembered the bodies of Polk and Jones. The deaths are believed to be drug-related.

Investigators say some human remains have been found and sent to the state crime lab in Jackson.

In April, Haley Pierce and Dale Gann, both of Quitman County, were also arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Quitman County officials say the investigation is ongoing, and other arrests are possible.