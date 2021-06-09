Mississippi will soon get new source of power with approval of wind farm

The state of Mississippi has approved its first wind turbine facility to generate electricity in the Mississippi Delta, the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced Wednesday.

The electricity generation facility will be built on 13,000 acres in Tunica County and will consist of up to 100 turbines, according to a press release. The facility will generate enough power to provide energy to approximately 70,000 homes. Construction on the project is expected to begin this summer.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Commissioner Brandon Presley said the project will send a signal to investors that Mississippi is open for renewable energy projects.

“Research continues to show great potential in the Mississippi Delta for wind and solar power generation,” he said.

Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey said Tunica Windpower LLC requires a minimal footprint for installation and will utilize existing farm roads, “allowing land managers to continue to provide food, feed and fiber – and now energy – from the Mississippi Delta.”