Mississippi man accused of shooting, killing man behind Minnesota nightclub.

A Mississippi man is accused of shooting and killing another man behind a downtown Minneapolis bar over the weekend.

Kevion Jamal Gibbs, 23, of West Point, Mississippi, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is being held in the Hennepin County Jail. His bail has been set at $1 million.

According to multiple Minneapolis news sources, officers witnessed an altercation behind a city nightclub at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officer report seeing a man, identified as Deandre Smith, run away after punching Gibbs, As Smith was running away, Gibbs reportedly shot Smith multiple times.

Officer then pursued Gibbs and took him into custody after shooting him in the leg.

Smith was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gibbs was also sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to court documents, Gibbs said he fired at the ground. Documents say video from a body-camera shows Gibbs pointed the gun straight at Smith before shooting.