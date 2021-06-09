Mississippi finally reaches one-third coronavirus vaccination mark as new cases remain stable

Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi hit a milestone in its effort to vaccinate Mississippians against the COVID-19 coronavirus with one-third of the state have received at least one shot. The mark was reached Wednesday as the weekly new case average remained flat, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 107 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,685.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,347.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 33% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That puts Mississippi last in the list of states with the most vaccinations. Vermont, by comparison, is the state with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with nearly 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases remained stable at 118 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 116 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3045 85 83 16
Alcorn 3225 72 130 20
Amite 1255 42 57 9
Attala 2149 73 175 36
Benton 1022 25 46 10
Bolivar 4827 133 235 33
Calhoun 1734 32 36 6
Carroll 1222 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2101 59 60 15
Choctaw 789 18 2 0
Claiborne 1029 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1869 54 38 5
Coahoma 2980 82 129 12
Copiah 2992 66 83 11
Covington 2663 83 139 39
De Soto 22200 264 113 24
Forrest 7803 153 244 52
Franklin 849 23 40 4
George 2517 51 59 8
Greene 1315 33 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 155 33
Hancock 3843 87 69 14
Harrison 18281 316 490 70
Hinds 20583 419 805 131
Holmes 1902 74 104 20
Humphreys 974 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3047 77 135 23
Jackson 13627 248 241 35
Jasper 2217 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1074 33 9 1
Jones 8442 167 220 42
Kemper 966 28 44 9
Lafayette 6287 120 187 55
Lamar 6308 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7251 242 443 101
Lawrence 1308 24 27 2
Leake 2715 74 92 16
Lee 10045 176 222 42
Leflore 3512 125 236 52
Lincoln 4003 111 197 40
Lowndes 6475 149 258 63
Madison 10208 224 369 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4568 105 65 15
Monroe 4151 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4059 179 203 59
Newton 2481 63 88 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4656 98 222 36
Panola 4655 110 104 15
Pearl River 4580 146 190 37
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3363 108 135 35
Pontotoc 4237 73 86 13
Prentiss 2829 60 99 15
Quitman 817 16 0 0
Rankin 13825 282 392 61
Scott 3189 74 115 18
Sharkey 508 17 43 8
Simpson 2977 89 158 20
Smith 1640 34 68 8
Stone 1865 33 85 14
Sunflower 3390 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1798 41 50 7
Tate 3420 86 80 19
Tippah 2908 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2304 67 102 27
Tunica 1079 27 18 2
Union 4151 76 131 23
Walthall 1351 47 69 13
Warren 4432 121 170 37
Washington 5405 136 190 39
Wayne 2643 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 692 32 25 5
Winston 2297 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1676 40 82 22
Yazoo 3132 71 141 18
Total 318,685 7,347 10,487 1,983

 

