Man charged with murder after altercation escalates into shooting in Mississippi store parking lot

An argument in a Mississippi store parking lot turned deadly Tuesday night with one man is dead and another man has been arrested in the Tuesday night shooting.

Randy Williams was charged with murder and booked into Lincoln County Jail.

Williams is accused of shooting Alonzo Haynes after the two became involved in a verbal altercation around 11:23 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Stop & Shop Grocery and Market on East Monticello Street, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said.

At some point in the argument, Haynes was shot in the chest area and pronounced dead at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Williams was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

“I pray to God for both families, for peace of mind and wisdom during this time amidst sorrow,” Collins said. “This does not make any sense. We as children of God have got to learn to solve our problems in a different way.”

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.