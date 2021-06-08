Two Mississippi men arrested, accused of stealing guns, large amounts of cash in string of auto burglaries

Published 6:52 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By Oxford Eagle staff

Kenshawn Harden, left, and Tyler Owens, right, were charged with multiple counts of Auto Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit Auto Burglary in connection to a string of auto burglaries last month. (Oxford Police Department)

Two Mississippi men are facing multiple felony charges, accused of stealing guns, large amounts of cash in a string of auto burglaries.

Kensahwn Harden, 19, and Tyler Owens, 20, both of Oxford, were charged with six counts Auto Burglary and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Auto Burglary.

On May 29, the Oxford Police Department received multiple reports spanning May 29 and May 30 of auto burglaries in the areas of Eagle Point Loop, Chinkapin Loop and Ricky D. Britt, Sr. Boulevard. Multiple guns and large amounts of cash were stolen, according to OPD.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judged issued both Harden and Owens a $50,000 bond. Harden’s bond was revoked as Harden was out on a previous felony bond and a hold was placed on Owens by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

More News

After desecration of cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried, Mississippi mayor said maximum penalty will be imposed

Two Mississippi men arrested, accused of stealing guns, large amounts of cash in string of auto burglaries

Man held on $1M bond after police say he tried to violently abduct Mississippi jogger

Ole Miss takes regional championship over USM, Rebels now two wins away from Omaha

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required