Man charged with murder in Sunday death of man following altercation inside Mississippi residence

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Jackson police have charged  Earnest Guise, 40, with murder in connection with a Sunday morning death.

Guise is charged with the death of Michael Jones, 38. According to a social media post, Jones was killed following an altercation inside a Roland Street residence.

