Mississippi police investigating shooting deaths of three people — including 7-month-old baby boy

Mississippi police are investigating the deaths of three people — including an infant — after a shooting in Biloxi Sunday morning.

WLOX News in Biloxi said the victims identified by Harrison County Coroner are Brian Switzer Keli Mornay, 34, of Biloxi, Byrain Johnson, 44, of Gulfport, and a 7-month-old baby boy.

Biloxi police responded to a 911 call at 3:47 a.m. Sunday from a woman saying her daughter’s estranged boyfriend was at her daughter’s house.

When officers arrived at the residence on S. Shore Drive, they found the daughter and her estranged boyfriend both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An infant suffering from a gunshot wound was also found in the house and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two other juveniles who lived there were able to leave the scene before police arrived and are currently staying with relatives.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the three deaths.