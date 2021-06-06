Mississippi police: Assault rifle used in retaliation killing of Jackson woman sitting on her porch

Mississippi police say a Jackson woman while sitting outside her house early Saturday morning.

Officers say the woman, identified as 23-year-old Jerita Evans, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. when her attackers drove up in a Ford Escape firing multiple rounds.

WLBT in Jackson reports that police recovered multiple rounds from a .223 assault rifle and one round from a .40 caliber weapon.

Investigators believe the shooting is in retaliation to an incident earlier in the week involving a juvenile that robbed an individual for $300.