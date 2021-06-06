FBI offering rewards for information involving fires at Mississippi Walmarts

The FBI is offering rewards for information related to fires that they believe were intentionally set at Walmarts across the Gulf Coast.

FBI officials believe the fires that were set in Mobile, Gulfport and Biloxi are all believed to be related, and set by a group of people.

The FBI in Mobile is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the location and identity of the people involved in the Walmart fires at two Mobile Walmarts, and also the fire at the Walmart in Gulfport.

Officials from the Gulfport Fire Department say that someone set two small fires in the store using bedding taken off the shelves. Employees were able to quickly extinguished the fires.

Along with the FBI in Mobile, the FBI in Jackson is also offering a $2,500 reward for information on the suspects who started a fire in the Biloxi Walmart. According to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, the fire started inside the Biloxi Walmart on CT Switzer Sr Drive.

Witnesses told police that a woman set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics section of the store.

The woman is described as wearing a white hat, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, athletics shoes and a dark face mask when she left the store. Police believe when she left the store she left in an unknown vehicle waiting in the area.

Police say she was accompanied by a man wearing a tan hat, dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information on these cases, call the FBI at 601-948-5000 or 251-438-3674 with any information.