Firefighters respond to two fire calls in separated Mississippi Gulf Coast Walmarts in 24 hours

Published 7:44 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Gulf Coast firefighters responded to the second fire reported inside an area Walmart in a 24-hour period.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that the Biloxi Fire Department responded to the report of a fire inside the Biloxi Walmart on Switzer Sr Drive. Officials said the fire was small and was extinguished before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The call was the second fire reported inside a Gulf Coast Walmart on Friday. The first fire was started inside the Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport on Highway 49 around 3:30 p.m.

Gulfport fire officials said that two small fires were set using bedding taken off the shelves.

Authorities are not sure if the two incidents are related. Similar incidents have been reported Mobile, Alabama.

