New coronavirus cases in Mississippi tick up slightly, but still at 14-month lows

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages ticked up slightly Friday, but continue to be at 14-month lows.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 141 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,189.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,325.

Through Friday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 29% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 112 on Friday. It was the lowest number since April 3, 2020, less than one month after the first case was found in the state.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 137 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.