Report: 9-year-old boy killed after baby sister finds gun, shoots him in head

A 9-year-old both shot in the head Wednesday by his 2-year-old sister has died, a Jackson TV station reports.

WLBT-TV cited Canton Police Chief Otha Brown who said the 9-year-old had died Thursday.

The shooting reportedly occurred after the children’s mother left the two children, along with a 10-year-old sibling unattended in a car.

The 2-year-old girl found a handgun under the seat, picked it up, and accidentally shot her brother.