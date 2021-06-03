Mississippi teen accused of shooting uncle shot, injured by officers while fleeing the scene

Mississippi authorities are investigating after a police officer shot a 16-year-old boy who was suspected of shooting his own uncle in a hotel parking lot.

Detectives said the wounds to both people were not life-threatening.

The shootings happened Wednesday night in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland at a hotel near the line between the two cities, news outlets reported.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, which is standard procedure for any shooting by or of law enforcement officers.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal said officers responded to a call about a person in the parking lot with a weapon. As police detained that person, investigators said they heard shots in another part of the lot.

As officers approached, they said a 16-year-old boy from Jackson shot his 38-year-old uncle, then tried to run. Neal said an officer shot after the teenager ignored commands to stop.