Mississippi man sentenced to 100 years in prison for 31 counts of child exploitation

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to 31 counts of child exploitation.

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced by Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright Wednesday, according to a news release.

Powe pleaded guilty to 31 counts of child exploitation in April.

A 13-year-old victim reported that Powe had taken nude photographs of her.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant for Powe’s home, phone and computer, where video recordings were found involving the sexual assault of another underage victim.

Powe will not be eligible for parole according to Mississippi law for child sex crimes.