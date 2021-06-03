Mississippi coronavirus new case averages trend down, state health department reports

Cases of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to decline across Mississippi the state health department reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 192 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,048.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,324.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 110 on Thursday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average number of new cases since April 2, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 135 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.