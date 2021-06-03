Mississippi coronavirus new case averages trend down, state health department reports

Published 10:15 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Cases of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to decline across Mississippi the state health department reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 192 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 318,048.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,324.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 110 on Thursday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average number of new cases since April 2, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 135 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3006 84 83 16
Alcorn 3206 72 130 20
Amite 1254 42 57 9
Attala 2148 73 175 36
Benton 1021 25 46 10
Bolivar 4816 133 235 33
Calhoun 1733 32 36 6
Carroll 1222 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2099 59 60 15
Choctaw 788 18 2 0
Claiborne 1028 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1864 54 38 5
Coahoma 2979 81 129 12
Copiah 2989 66 83 11
Covington 2653 81 139 39
De Soto 22144 264 113 24
Forrest 7786 153 244 52
Franklin 847 23 40 4
George 2514 48 59 8
Greene 1313 33 53 6
Grenada 2636 87 155 33
Hancock 3841 87 69 14
Harrison 18220 314 490 69
Hinds 20533 418 804 131
Holmes 1900 74 104 20
Humphreys 972 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3045 77 134 23
Jackson 13585 248 240 35
Jasper 2215 48 43 2
Jefferson 662 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1073 33 9 1
Jones 8425 165 220 42
Kemper 964 28 44 9
Lafayette 6266 119 187 55
Lamar 6292 88 54 13
Lauderdale 7243 241 443 101
Lawrence 1308 24 27 2
Leake 2708 74 90 16
Lee 10028 176 222 42
Leflore 3508 125 236 52
Lincoln 4000 111 197 40
Lowndes 6455 149 258 63
Madison 10190 224 369 69
Marion 2709 80 158 24
Marshall 4563 105 65 15
Monroe 4147 135 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4054 178 203 59
Newton 2479 62 87 15
Noxubee 1279 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4652 98 222 36
Panola 4640 110 104 15
Pearl River 4571 146 190 37
Perry 1266 38 21 8
Pike 3355 107 135 35
Pontotoc 4234 73 86 13
Prentiss 2824 60 99 15
Quitman 817 16 0 0
Rankin 13804 282 392 61
Scott 3183 74 115 18
Sharkey 507 17 43 8
Simpson 2975 89 158 20
Smith 1637 34 68 8
Stone 1852 33 85 14
Sunflower 3385 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1796 41 50 7
Tate 3411 86 80 19
Tippah 2905 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2301 67 102 27
Tunica 1077 26 18 2
Union 4150 76 131 23
Walthall 1349 46 69 13
Warren 4430 121 170 37
Washington 5400 135 190 39
Wayne 2643 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 688 31 25 5
Winston 2295 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1668 39 82 22
Yazoo 3129 70 141 18
Total 318,048 7,324 10,481 1,982

