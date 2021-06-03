Mississippi authorities investigating officer-involved shooting that killed man Tuesday

A man died in an officer-involved shooting, but few Mississippi officials are releasing few details in the incident.

The Sumrall Police Department released a statement on social media Wednesday saying police responded to a disturbance call that resulted in the shooting.

WDAM News in Hattiesburg reports that Christopher Dyess, 43, died in the shooting, according to the Lamar County Coroner’s office.

In its statement, Sumrrall police said officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

“Sumrall Police Department will not disclose any information pertaining to the incident at this time,” the statement said. “Any and all inquiries regarding the matter should be addressed by Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. Please keep everyone involved in this situation in your prayers. Sumrall Police Department will update the public concerning this matter as and when deemed appropriate.”