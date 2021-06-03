Free doughnuts? Here’s how to enjoy two sweet treats National Doughnut Day on Friday

What is better than getting one free doughnut on National Doughnut Day. How about getting two free doughnuts?

Krispy Kreme is offering not one, but two delicious deals in celebration of sweet holiday celebration.

On Friday, June 4, doughnut lovers can score a free doughnut of their choosing at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. Select customers can enjoy a second glazed doughnut on the house if they present their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The doughnut giant first kicked off its vaccination deal in March, treating customers to a free glazed doughnut “any time, any day, and even every day” for the rest of the year, so long as they show proof of inoculation.