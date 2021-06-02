New coronavirus cases decline again across Mississippi, state reports

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to decline across Mississippi the state reported with the weekly average at levels not seen since early April, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 101 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,856.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,322.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 113 on Wednesday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average number of new cases since April 4, 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 141 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2998 84 83 16 Alcorn 3191 72 130 20 Amite 1253 42 57 9 Attala 2147 73 175 36 Benton 1021 25 46 10 Bolivar 4815 133 235 33 Calhoun 1733 32 36 6 Carroll 1222 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2096 59 60 15 Choctaw 788 18 2 0 Claiborne 1028 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1863 54 38 5 Coahoma 2979 81 129 12 Copiah 2989 66 83 11 Covington 2650 81 139 39 De Soto 22133 264 113 24 Forrest 7784 153 244 52 Franklin 846 23 40 4 George 2511 48 59 8 Greene 1313 33 53 6 Grenada 2635 87 155 33 Hancock 3841 87 69 14 Harrison 18209 314 489 69 Hinds 20516 418 804 131 Holmes 1897 74 104 20 Humphreys 972 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3044 77 134 23 Jackson 13574 248 240 35 Jasper 2215 48 43 2 Jefferson 662 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1073 33 9 1 Jones 8423 165 220 42 Kemper 963 28 44 9 Lafayette 6263 119 187 55 Lamar 6286 88 54 13 Lauderdale 7235 241 443 101 Lawrence 1306 24 27 2 Leake 2707 74 90 16 Lee 10025 175 222 42 Leflore 3507 125 236 52 Lincoln 3998 111 197 40 Lowndes 6448 149 258 63 Madison 10188 224 369 69 Marion 2708 80 158 24 Marshall 4562 105 65 15 Monroe 4144 135 190 55 Montgomery 1285 43 54 9 Neshoba 4053 178 203 59 Newton 2478 62 87 15 Noxubee 1278 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4652 98 222 36 Panola 4632 110 104 15 Pearl River 4562 146 189 37 Perry 1265 38 21 8 Pike 3354 107 135 35 Pontotoc 4233 73 86 13 Prentiss 2822 60 99 15 Quitman 817 16 0 0 Rankin 13799 282 392 61 Scott 3183 74 115 18 Sharkey 506 17 43 8 Simpson 2974 89 158 20 Smith 1637 34 68 8 Stone 1851 33 85 14 Sunflower 3385 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1796 41 50 7 Tate 3409 86 80 19 Tippah 2903 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2300 67 102 27 Tunica 1076 26 18 2 Union 4146 76 131 23 Walthall 1349 46 69 13 Warren 4430 121 * 170 37 Washington 5393 135 190 39 Wayne 2642 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 687 31 25 5 Winston 2293 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1668 38 82 22 Yazoo 3129 70 141 18 Total 317,856 7,322 10,479 1,982