Mississippi toddler finds gun in car, shoots sibling while mother is away

A 9-year-old child was shot by their 2-year-old sibling Wednesday after the 2-year-old reportedly found the gun under the seat of an unattended car.

Jackson news sources report that a mother left her three children unattended and playing in her car when the two-year-old discovered the gun under the seat.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the two-year-old accidentally shot the 9-year-old sibling while playing with the gun.

The 9-year-old was reportedly in stable condition when sent to the hospital for treatment.