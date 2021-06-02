Mississippi toddler finds gun in car, shoots sibling while mother is away

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 9-year-old child was shot by their 2-year-old sibling Wednesday after the 2-year-old reportedly found the gun under the seat of an unattended car.

Jackson news sources report that a mother left her three children unattended and playing in her car when the two-year-old discovered the gun under the seat.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the two-year-old accidentally shot the 9-year-old sibling while playing with the gun.

The 9-year-old was reportedly in stable condition when sent to the hospital for treatment.

