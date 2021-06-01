Undercover Mississippi sting operations rescue 20 human trafficking victims resulting in six arrests

Mississippi law enforcement authorities say they rescued 20 human trafficking victims and arrested six people during multi-week, undercover operations last month.

“Human trafficking is a destructive crime that debases our common humanity and diminishes the value of human life. These victims are someone’s daughter, sister, or friend, and I am determined to put an end to this criminal enterprise and help them find their way forward without shame or blame,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said. “I would like to thank the law enforcement officers, investigators, and all of our federal, state, and local partners who assisted in these operations for their hard work and continued support in the fight to end human trafficking in Mississippi.”

During separate operations on May 17, 18, 19 and 26, investigators from the AG’s office, FBI, HSI, DEA, ATF and local and state police located and rescued the victims and arrested people charging them with promoting prostitution, felony narcotics possession,

Investigations were in multiple areas of the state including the Jackson area, the Hattiesburg area and the Gulf Coast.