Quick response may have saved life of child in possible drowning at Mississippi park

Quick action from emergency responders may have saved the life of child after responding to a possible drowning at a Mississippi park Monday.

Gulf coast news sources report that authorities from the Wiggins Fire Department and American Medical Response were called Flint Creek Water Park in Stone County where first responders performed CPR on a seven-year-old girl after the girl was pulled from the water.

At the scene, a pulse was reportedly detected and the child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the child was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.